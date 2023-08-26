Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia to be sidelined till November



Manchester United’s Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are expected to be sidelined for a significant period of time.

The left-back position, a crucial role in Ten Hag’s tactical setup, is now a significant concern for the Red Devils.

ESPN claim that Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia could potentially be out of action until November.

Shaw’s role is pivotal in the build-up and during defensive transitions.

He has not been at his best this season, but losing a player of his quality is a huge setback for Ten Hag.

To compound the problem, second-choice left-back Malacia is also unavailable due to a knee issue.

This double injury blow leaves United with a gaping hole in a position that is vital to their style of play.

With the transfer window drawing to a close, the question on every United fan’s mind is whether the club will delve into the market to find a temporary or long-term solution.

Ten Hag, known for his meticulous planning and adaptability, hinted at the possibility.

Speaking to ESPN, he mentioned, “If there are good opportunities, yes,” when quizzed about signing another left-back.

However, he was quick to add, “It has to be the right player. Otherwise, we have to deal with the current squad.”