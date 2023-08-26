Man United eyeing surprise swap deal involving Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nelson Semedo



It is clear to see based on the first two games of the new Premier League season that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag needs to change quite a few things.

The midfield is the most obvious concern as Casemiro was being left too isolated while new signing Mason Mount and captain Bruno Fernandes were caught high up the pitch.

The attack needs to be tweaked as Marcus Rashford simply does not cut it as the focal point up top while the wingers need to improve their end product going forward.

ETH eyeing RB upgrade

Not many would have seen the right-back spot as an area of concern considering the only goal scored so far, that came in the win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, came via a lofted ball from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He has started both games so far and following Luke Shaw‘s injury, he is expected to keep his place going forward with the manager likely to play Diogo Dalot on the left.

But that is not what Football Insider are saying. According to the outlet, Ten Hag is not too happy with the former Crystal Palace star’s attacking output and is looking for an upgrade before deadline day.

The Peoples Person had reported that Wolves full-back Nelson Semedo has been contacted by the Red Devils regarding a move and now it seems United are proposing a straight swap.

“Man United have asked Wolves about a swap deal involving Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nelson Semedo, sources have told Football Insider.

“The Premier League giants are in the market for an attacking full-back on the right side of their defence and have been in touch with the Midlands club about potentially signing Semedo.”

The Portuguese is a surprising choice given his obvious defensive frailties, with Wolves conceding five goals in their two opening games.

His poor defensive awareness was one of the main reasons why Barcelona moved him on for an initial €32 million and his attacking returns are too meagre to make up for that flaw.

Semedo for AWB makes very little sense

Semedo had notched only two assists in 41 appearances across all competitions last season, not a huge upgrade on Wan-Bissaka, who is much more solid at the back.

Semedo’s Wolves deal lasts until 2025 and he is currently valued at €15 million according to Transfermarkt. The United star’s current market valuation stands at €25 million.

Not only football-wise but also economically, this proposed swap deal hardly makes any sense.

The English defender already has an assist this season and has shown a lot of improvements in his attacking game and there is simply no need to bring in a player like Semedo.