Man United’s Diogo Dalot impresses at left back during comeback win vs. Nottingham Forest



Manchester United came from two goals down to win 3-2 against Nottingham Forest.

United started in calamitous fashion by conceding twice in the space of four minutes. However, goals from Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes were enough to overturn the result and clinch all three points.

Erik ten Hag’s men had 68% of the ball to Forest’s 32%.

United registered nine shots on target from a total of 18 shots. Forest on the hand managed nine shots, but only four required Andre Onana to swing into action.

The Red Devils strung together 612 passes with a pass accuracy of 86%.

Forest made 286 passes with a success rate of 72%.

In the face of adversity, many of United’s players rose to the challenge. Diogo Dalot was amongst them.

With both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia injured, it fell on Dalot’s shoulders to play in the left-back position and he did well.

The Portuguese successfully delivered 57 of the 64 passes he attempted, managing an impressive pass accuracy of 89%.

He had 84 touches of the ball during the time he was on the pitch.

Even more notable is just how good the 24-year-old was offensively. He completed 23 out of 28 passes into the final third.

Dalot made 12 ball recoveries and half as many clearances.

In a show of his technical ability on the ball, he found his intended target on five of the six occasions he went long.

— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 26, 2023

Certainly, with an injury crisis at left-back, Dalot showed against Forest that it’s not all doom and gloom and he can do a job there when required to do so.

