Erik ten Hag hoping Christian Eriksen can make the difference against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United have suffered a stuttering start to the new Premier League season after their unconvincing win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening day was followed up by a 0-2 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur.

Erik ten Hag will be looking for a much-improved display as United entertain Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United played Steve Cooper’s side four times last season, coming out victorious on each occasion and Ten Hag will be hoping for a similar outcome this afternoon.

The United boss will be looking to control the game from start to finish and put pressure on the Forest backline that couldn’t cope with his side’s pace and power last season.

Christian Eriksen will be expected to provide the guile in midfield with Mason Mount currently injured and the Dane will be tasked with finding the runs in behind of Marcus Rashford as well as get the ball to Bruno Fernandes in the half spaces.

Fernandes remains United’s most creative player and him finding space in the pockets will be key to opening up the visitors.

After two failed stints up top, Rashford is expected to operate from the left-flank this time around with Anthony Martial up top.

Rashford excels when playing on the inside left channel and United will surely look to get the ball to him as regularly as possible.

Forest right-back Serge Aurier is given licence to attack in Coopers 3-4-3 set up which will leave space for Rashford in behind and the chance to run at centre-back Willy Boly, who should be in for a long afternoon.

The threat from the away side largely comes through Morgan Gibbs-White and it’s likely Casemiro will be tasked with keeping an eye on Forest’s danger man during transitions.

Ten Hag will stick with his 4-3-3 set up and Lisandro Martinez and goalkeeper Andre Onana will be key in setting up attacks from deep-lying positions.

The new United shot-stopper is equally adept at playing long balls and will not be afraid to go long to initiate quick counter attacks and help unleash United’s pace during transitions.

Expect United to move quickly from back to front when Forest are up the pitch and Onana will play a key role in doing just that.

Despite misfiring in the first two games, United should have far too much firepower for a Forest side who would be happy to leave Old Trafford with a point.