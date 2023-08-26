Manchester United announce the signing of Emma Watson



Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Scottish international, Emma Watson.

The 17 year old had been spotted training with the United squad a number of weeks ago but the club were yet to make the announcement official.

Last week, in a now deleted Instagram post, new teammate Millie Turner shared a photo of Watson and a number of other United players on the training ground.

Watson graduated from Rangers’ Academy, making her first-team debut against Motherwell on 15 August 2021, at the age of 15.

Later that season, Watson scored her first senior Rangers goal in the side’s 4-0 Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup win over Boroughmuir Thistle.

She has also had Champions League experience, scoring against Benfica last season.

Watson said, “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Manchester United. It’s a huge club with a lot of history and I cannot wait to get started.”

She continued, “I’m really excited to learn and to play alongside some great players.

“I’ll give everything to this team and I’m looking forward to pulling on the red jersey.”

Manager Marc Skinner said, “Emma is an extremely exciting young talent who will add energy and enthusiasm to our squad.”

He continued, “Emma plays with a maturity beyond her years and arrives in Manchester with international and Champions League experience.”

“We look forward to watching Emma continue her development within our team, over the coming seasons.”

United’s first game of the season is on October 1st when they face Aston Villa away.

