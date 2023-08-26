Manchester United exploring a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon



Manchester United are weighing up a move for Tottenham Hotspur full-back Sergio Reguilon.

United are currently grappling with an injury crisis, especially in the left-back position.

A report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that Luke Shaw sustained a muscle injury that is expected to keep him out of action for a prolonged period.

It was subsequently relayed that the injury could be worse than originally thought and there are genuine fears Shaw could be sidelined for months.

Alongside the England international, his number two, Tyrell Malacia is also recovering from a physical setback suffered just before United’s pre-season tour of the United States.

At the moment, 20-year-old Alvaro Fernandez is the only fit left-back on the club’s books.

During United’s 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, Diogo Dalot played on the left-side of the defence and performed well.

However, it’s clear that Erik ten Hag would prefer additional cover.

According to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, the Red Devils have Reguilon on their transfer list.

“Manchester United have looked at Sergio Reguilon as an option for LB among others,” Thomas says.

“Fulham also [have looked at the player] but priority remains Castagne at the moment.”

“He can leave Tottenham before the deadline.”

Two of the other options United are reportedly considering are free agent Ryan Bertrand and Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella.

Last season the 26-year-old was out on loan in La Liga with Atletico Madrid. He made only 11 appearances in the league for Diego Simeone’s side.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has so far demonstrated a clear preference for Destiny Udogie who has played in all three Premier League games for the North London outfit. Reguilon last played for Tottenham in April 2022.

United were keen on signing him three years ago but a transfer never materialized as Spurs – managed at the time by José Mourinho – beat them to the punch. Alex Telles – now in Saudi Arabia – was acquired instead.