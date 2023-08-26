Manchester United fans hold sit-in anti-Glazer protest after Nottingham Forest game



Manchester United supporters held a sit-in protest at Old Trafford after the team’s 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest.

United came back from a two-goal deficit to emerge victorious courtesy of goals from Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Before the game, The 1958 – who describe themselves as “an underground group of reds intent on upholding the values of Manchester United, its culture and traditions,” – announced plans for a unique kind of demonstration against the Glazers.

Rather than holding the usual pre-game marches, they relayed that a 60-minute sit-in protest would be held instead after the Forest clash.

Indeed, many fans remained in their seats to make their voices heard against the club’s current owners.

The Telegraph’s James Ducker reported that there were chants of “We want Glazers out” and “Sell United and f*** home.”

He also indicated that there were “a good few thousand present.”

United "sit in" protest against the Glazers has been ongoing for 19 minutes now. "We want Glazers out" and "Sell United and f*** home" chanted on repeat. A good few thousand present

This was backed by Samuel Luckhurst who also said that fans were chanting “sell the club or we’re on the pitch” and “sack the board.”

'Sell the club or we're on the pitch' and 'sack the board' among the chants being aired by those still in the stands.

During his post-match media obligations, United boss Erik ten Hag was questioned about the protests.

The Dutchman cleverly said, “What it’s about is they are entitled to have that opinion, but you see between the fans and the team there is a very strong bond. Throughout my time here, it’s got stronger and stronger.”

Ten Hag on protests: 'What it's about is they are entitled to have that opinion, but you see between the fans and the team there is a very strong bond. Throughout my time here, it's got stronger and stronger.'

This is just the latest act of defiance by United fans who have been steadfast in their efforts to force the Glazers into parting ways with the club.

Until the American family finally sell up and go, the protests are unlikely to die down.

