Match Report: Manchester United 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Manchester United hosted Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon in a must-win home match.

United appeared to start the game off on the front foot, with Antony taking a blistering shot on goal to force Matt Turner’s first save of the match.

Unfortunately for the home side, this forward momentum lasted just a few seconds before disaster struck.

Forest successfully defended the corner that followed, thumping the ball up into the pathway of Taiwo Awonyini, who beat three defenders and Onana to put the underdogs up after 70 seconds.

Just two minutes later, Forest capitalized on a corner, with Willy Boly heading the ball into the back of the net to double their lead in front of a stunned Old Trafford crowd.

With United doing their utmost to control possession and overturn their nightmare start, Bruno Fernandes decided to take a long-range shot 10 minutes into the game as the Red Devils struggled to break down the resilient Forest defence.

16 minutes in, United were able to pull one back.

Another far-ranged Fernandes shot was blocked by Turner, with the rebound falling to Marcus Rashford who put the ball into the centre for Christian Eriksen to bury in the back of the net.

A rejuvenated United continued surging forward, with the Forest goalkeeper being forced to save a shot from Casemiro from outside the box.

In the 26th minute, an unmarked Casemiro missed a prime opportunity to put United back in the game when his header from point-blank range strayed off target.

While United continued to dominate possession in their opponent’s half, a lack of firepower allowed the visitors to comfortably sit back and suppress the Red Devils’ attack until the half-time whistle.

On the stroke of half-time Gibbs-White came close to extending Forest’s lead yet again when his shot collided with teammate Awoniyi.

Clearly, United would need to improve in their ability to deliver the final product to have any chance of launching a successful comeback.

At the start of the second half, Victor Lindelöf came on for an injured Raphael Varane.

In a desperate attempt to test the Forest goalkeeper, Fernandes fired another long-range shot, this time veering over the crossbar.

The 51st minute was a turning point in the game when dead ball specialist Fernandes sent his free kick across the edge of the box to Rashford, who crossed the ball over to an advancing Fernandes.

After reclaiming possession, Fernandes clipped the ball into the centre of the box where Casemiro fired home to put United back in the game.

This goal appeared to fire up the Red Devils, with Antony cutting into the box from the right to force a full-stretch save from Turner with his curling strike.

Minutes later, a quick United counter-attack saw Antony cut back the ball to Fernandes in the middle of the penalty box, whose shot narrowly skimmed past the post.

On the hour mark, Martial came off for Jadon Sancho, who racked up some experience in the false 9 position during pre-season.

66 minutes in, VAR was called into action as Forest captain Joe Worrall brought down Sancho, denying him a goalscoring opportunity.

VAR upheld the decision, with Fernandes lining up to take a free kick at the edge of the box.

In a move that tricked even his own teammates, Fernandes pushed the ball to the side in the direction of Diogo Dalot, who missed the pass from his Portuguese counterpart as the ball went out for a goal kick.

With 15 minutes to go, the Red Devils’ persistence paid off, as Rashford was brought down inside the box to hand the home side a penalty.

Fernandes coolly stepped up to convert it and hand United a long-awaited lead, yet even more importantly, completing a major comeback.

With six minutes left of normal time, Antony came off for Scott McTominay, providing United with some more defensive midfield coverage.

Forest substitute Anthony Elanga almost punished his former team in stoppage time when he dribbled past Casemiro and launched a threatening grounded pass into the box, only for Chris Wood to fail make contact.

While Scott McTominay suffered a head collision eight minutes in to stoppage time, United were relieved to see him back on his feet following a medical intervention.

Following 11 minutes of stoppage time, United were able to hold on for a remarkable comeback, earning their second victory of the new Premier League season.

Starting XI: Onana, Martinez, Varane, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, Rashford, Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Martial

Subs: Lindelöf, Sancho, McTominay