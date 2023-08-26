Napoli enter the race to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Napoli have reportedly entered the race to sign Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat.

The transfer window is a period rife with speculation, and the case of Fiorentina’s Amrabat is no exception.

Recent reports from English and Italian media outlets present contrasting narratives surrounding the Moroccan midfielder’s potential move.

The Sun, a prominent English newspaper, painted a picture of Napoli’s interest jeopardising United’s pursuit of Amrabat.

The narrative suggested that United needed to sell first to buy and cannot offload players.

However, diving into the Italian media’s perspective offers a different story.

There’s no explicit mention of Napoli’s interest in Amrabat. Corriere dello Sport mention Fiorentina’s race against time to decide the futures of both Amrabat and Luka Jovic.

While Amrabat has been linked with United, there’s no imminent move on the horizon. Instead, the focus is on his potential availability for Fiorentina’s upcoming match against Lecce, hinting that market rumours might influence his current status with the team.

Furthermore, the report emphasises Fiorentina’s near completion of a deal for midfielder Aster Vranckx, suggesting he could be a direct replacement for Amrabat.

This move seems independent of potential outgoing transfers, indicating Fiorentina’s proactive approach to the market.

Interestingly, while the English report hinted at Napoli’s pursuit of Amrabat as a result of Gabri Veiga’s move to Saudi Arabia, Gazzetta dello Sport suggests Napoli’s focus is on reshaping their attacking options, particularly with Giacomo Raspadori.

While The Sun portrays a three-way tussle for Amrabat, emphasising Manchester United’s challenges, the Italian media presents a more nuanced picture, focusing on Fiorentina’s internal dynamics and potential replacements.

As always, the transfer window’s true story often lies between these contrasting reports.