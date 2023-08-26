OGC Nice Manager Francesco Farioli speaks about Jean-Clair Todibo’s future



Amidst the swirling transfer rumours, OGC Nice’s manager, Francesco Farioli, has finally broken his silence on the future of their star defender, Jean-Clair Todibo.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has been the subject of intense speculation, with Manchester United reportedly showing keen interest.

United’s scouts were recently spotted at the Allianz Riviera, keeping a close watch on Todibo and his teammate, Khéphren Thuram.

The duo, who have been instrumental for Nice, are believed to be on United’s radar, with the club prepared to shell out between €40-50m for their services.

However, the potential arrival of Todibo at Old Trafford seems to hinge on the future of their current skipper, Harry Maguire.

Addressing the ongoing saga in a press conference, Farioli told Get French Football News, “These rumours have existed since the start, so we’ve developed antibodies against them – be it the team or myself.”

“There are a few days left – we’ll see.”

“There is a chance that he stays, and I would be happy because he’s a quality player, and he would be very hard to replace. I hope the rumours stay rumours.”

For Man United, securing Todibo could be a strategic move.

The French centre-back’s agility, ball-playing skills, and defensive prowess could bolster United’s backline, offering them a solid partner for Lisandro Martinez or Raphael Varane.