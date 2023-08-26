Man United 3-2 Nottingham Forest: Player Ratings



Manchester United came from two goals behind to beat Notts Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 5 – Looked a bit shaky. Neither goal was his fault, but he sure didn’t channel his inner Schmeichel for the first. Fell flat on his backside, almost out of indecision.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8.5 – Did well for the most part of the first half and was super in the second, causing all sorts of problems. Brilliant full-back performance.

Raphael Varane 6.5 – Covered well for Martinez toward the end of the first half and was generally steady. Injuries are becoming way too frequent now.

Lisandro Martinez 6 – Has not hit the form of last season yet.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Some good, some bad. Inverted well and got forward a lot, but some bad passing, tackling and poor positioning let him down.

Casemiro 6.5 – Off his game in the first half. How did he miss that header? And lost his man for the second goal. But credit to him for coming back and scoring the equaliser.

Christian Eriksen 8 – Showed what United had been missing without him. Intelligent, accurate and creative passing and took up good positions.

Antony 6 – Missed some simple passes, always takes too long to release the ball but caused a few problems, too.

Bruno Fernandes 9 – Why is this man’s credentials for captaincy still questioned? Worked really hard, you could see he was trying to drag the rest of the team on his back toward victory. Also dispatched his pen cleanly. Superb.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Shouldn’t have been last defender for the first goal but was really weak in the tackle. Got an assist but then went downhill until the brilliant pass to Bruno for the equaliser. Really greedy in injury time when he took the shot. A really in and out performance.

Anthony Martial 4.5 – Understandably rusty. There’s better to come from the Frenchman. Will no doubt be roundly criticised but the whole team struggled in the first half.

Substitutes:

Victor Lindelof 6 – Did OK.

Jadon Sancho 6 – Not much impact.

Scott McTominay 6 – Not much impact.