Barcelona prepared to let Marcos Alonso join Manchester United on a six-month loan deal



Barcelona are willing to let Marcos Alonso make the move from la Liga to Manchester United on a temporary basis.

It recently came to light that Luke Shaw is set to be sidelined for a number of months with a muscle injury.

Shaw joins Tyrell Malacia in the physio room, meaning United do not currently have a fit left-back in their ranks apart from a 20-year-old Alvaro Fernandez.

During the Red Devil’s 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Fernandez was named on the bench with Diogo Dalot named in the starting XI to fill in for Shaw.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Alonso is among three options United are exploring as an emergency signing.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon and Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella are also under consideration.

It’s believed that United have already established contact with Barcelona to declare their interest in Alonso.

Mundo Deportivo explains that the Spaniard’s exit from the Camp Nou in the coming days should not be ruled out.

Should the 20-time English champions press on with their intention to bring in the 32-year-old, it would strictly be a six-month long loan deal.

United do now want to spend big on a temporary fix as Shaw and Malacia will eventually return to action.

Barca are understood to be open to this arrangement.

This is because an Old Trafford switch for Alonso would give them some relief in terms of their compliance with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Alonso boasts significant experience in the Premier League from his time with Chelsea. He also had spells with Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland.