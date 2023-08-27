Bayern Munich interested in surprise deal for Manchester United’s Scott McTominay



Bayern Munich are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, the Bundesliga giants are exploring a surprise swoop for McTominay and could move in for him.

Discussions have also been held about using McTominay in a loan exchange deal that would see Ryan Gravenberch make the switch to Old Trafford.

TRUE ✅ Bayern is interested in Scott McTominay @ManUtd. Also a swap loan deal with Ryan Gravenberch is discussed @BILD_Sport @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 27, 2023

McTominay is one of the players Erik ten Hag is open to selling if the right offer arrives.

West Ham lodged a £30m bid for the Scotland international which United rejected. It was said that the Red Devils value the midfielder at £45m – a sum the Hammers were not willing to pay.

Even after Mason Mount’s arrival, Ten Hag still wants more reinforcements. The 20-time champions have been strongly linked to Sofyan Amrabat and Gravenberch in this respect.

If indeed Thomas Tuchel is keen on landing McTominay, it’s possible that a deal could be done with United which would see Gravenberch go the other way.

After Bayern’s game against Augsburg on Sunday, Gravenberch was asked about his future.

The Dutchman said, “I don‘t know what will happen in the next days.”

Ryan Gravenberch about his Future: „I don‘t know what will happen in the next days“ @LFC @ManUtd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 27, 2023

Liverpool are also hot on the 21-year-old’s trail.

BILD adds that Tuchel has been clamouring for a “holding six.” Currently, he has the likes of Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer and Joshua Kimmich to choose from but the Bayern boss views that as number eights.

It could very well be that Tuchel considers McTominay as an ideal holding player that can help protect the backline.