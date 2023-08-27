Bruno Fernandes dominates in key Premier League stat after Nottingham Forest masterclass



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes now leads the Premier League chart for the number of chances created by a single player this season.

As United came from two goals down against Nottingham Forest to win 3-2 on Saturday, Fernandes was at the heartbeat of everything positive the team did.

He contributed with an assist and a goal that effectively overturned the result against Steve Cooper’s men.

Before the game, there was plenty of criticism aimed towards Fernandes, with his credentials to led United as skipper even called into question.

He seemed to hit out at his critics in a social media post but there is no doubt his most emphatic response was in just how well he performed vs. Forest.

Courtesy of his exploits at Old Trafford yesterday, the Portuguese is the first player to create more than 10 chances in the Premier League this season.

Bruno Fernandes is the first player to create 10+ chances in the Premier League so far this season. Creative Machine. ⚙️ pic.twitter.com/GMLDhzRvoQ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 26, 2023

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne recently branded the United star a “creative machine” and he proved worthy of the praise.

Fernandes has also scored and assisted in 12 separate Premier League games since his debut in February 2020.

No other player has scored and assisted in more.

Bruno Fernandes has both scored and assisted in 12 separate Premier League games since his debut in February 2020. No player has both scored and assisted in more. World-class. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/igzj8gywak — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 26, 2023

Since he arrived in England, the 28-year-old has managed 45 goals and 34 assists.

According to The Athletic, Fernandes has created the most chances in the Premier League since he made the switch from Sporting Lisbon – 277.

The same is also true across all competitions, where he has fashioned a mind-boggling 343 chances.

That he is firing is good news for United fans and Erik ten Hag. Hopefully, Rasmus Hojlund’s introduction into the team helps elevate Fernandes’s creative numbers even more.

At times, the Red Devils’ lack of clinical nature in front of goal have denied their captain more assists.

