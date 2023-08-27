Donny van de Beek transfer: Other clubs could enter the race as Real Sociedad deal hits snag due to loan condition



Managing successful and lucrative outgoings has been an issue for Manchester United this summer transfer window and that is set to continue.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Real Sociedad’s deal for Donny van de Beek is no closer to an agreement.

That is because the La Liga club can only offer to take him on loan, with United preferring to cut ties permanently.

However, in a bit of respite, the report goes on to say that other clubs could enter the race because United are totally open to moving him on.

In such a scenario, a bidding war could land the club an unexpected windfall for the Dutchman whose career never truly took off at Old Trafford.

Not fancied by multiple managers since his arrival, Erik ten Hag’s tenure was expected to be fruitful for him.

The manager had previously managed Van de Beek to his best-ever season in professional football in 2019 when he even made the Ballon d’Or list.

United bought him off the back of that season and it has been downhill for him ever since.

Ten Hag gave him some chances last season but an ill-timed injury arguably drew the curtains on his United career for good.

As the club tries to navigate Financial Fair Play issues courtesy of the Glazers, the need of the hour is to sell some player to fund further arrivals.

The club has already spent close to £180 million when accounting for Altay Bayindir’s impending arrival as the backup goalkeeper.

The departure column has been less than ideal, with the Anthony Elanga sale to Nottingham Forest their biggest windfall at just £15 million.

Van de Beek’s transfer fee is also unlikely to surpass that amount but the potential arrival of other interested parties could nudge the fee to Fred’s levels.

In the meantime, a move to La Liga looks to be in the water unless they can come up with a permanent offer.

