Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea prepared to let Marc Cucurella join Manchester United on loan



Chelsea are willing to let Marc Cucurella make a switch to Manchester United.

Yesterday, Fabrizio Romano broke news that United contacted Chelsea about the possibility of taking on their left-back on loan.

This is after Luke Shaw sustained a muscle injury expected to keep him sidelined for months.

With Tyrell Malacia also out, Erik ten Hag has been left with 20-year-old Alvaro Fernandez as the only fit and available left-sided full-back.

Romano has now given an update on United’s pursuit of Cucurella.

According to the Italian journalist, “Manchester United and Chelsea spoke on Saturday about Marc Cucurella loan deal, as revealed yesterday.”

“Understand Chelsea are open to letting Cucurella leave on loan but only at their conditions (loan fee/salary coverage).”

“Up to United, as they’ve 3 options for new LB.”

Manchester United and Chelsea spoke on Saturday about Marc Cucurella loan deal, as revealed yesterday. 🇪🇸 #MUFC Understand Chelsea are open to letting Cucurella leave on loan but only at their conditions (loan fee/salary coverage). Up to United, as they’ve 3 options for new LB. pic.twitter.com/IMEI9zfP4J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2023

Alongside Cucurella, a report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon is also of interest to the Red Devils.

United are also hot on the trail of Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso.

BILD reporter Christian Falk recently detailed that as in the case of Cucurella, United have also established contact with Barcelona to discuss Alonso.

TRUE ✅ Manchester United made a request for Marcos Alonso (contract at FC Barcelona til 2024). Negotations on going @altobelli13 @SPORTBILD @ManUtd @FCBarcelona — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 27, 2023

It’s looking increasingly likely that United will procure the services of a left-back before the transfer window closes in a few days.

During the 3-2 comeback win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday, Diogo Dalot played in Shaw’s absence.

That Ten Hag is aggressively scouting the market for solutions suggests that Dalot’s long-term future remains at right-back. It may also be a hint towards the fact that Alvaro Fernandez may not be quite ready yet to be playing with the first-team and a loan exit for him may still be firmly on the cards.