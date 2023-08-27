Five defenders Manchester United may sign before the transfer window closes



Manchester United are in need of defensive reinforcements, especially after Luke Shaw‘s injury.

With Tyrell Malacia also out, it was made clear by the media that United immediately made the decision to dip into the market for further reinforcements.

Couple this with the fact that Harry Maguire is still not guaranteed to stay at Old Trafford with West Ham apparently keen on reviving their interest in him after a move to the London Stadium seemed dead in the water, and United may in all likelihood have to bring in additions to the backline.

Here are five defenders United can sign befre the transfer window closes.

Marc Cucurella

Yesterday, Fabrizio Romano broke the news that United contacted Chelsea to explore the possibility of taking on Cucurella on loan.

The Italian journalist recently gave an update and indicated that the Blues are open to letting Cucurella make the switch to Old Trafford, but on their own terms.

Cucurella is a player whose exploits at Brighton earned him a £63m big money move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022.

However, it has not worked out for the 25-year-old at Chelsea. New boss of the London outfit Mauricio Pochettino has so far this season demonstrated a clear preference for Ben Chilwell, who is one of the leaders of the team alongside Reece James and Thiago Silva.

United may give Cucurella the chance to revive his fortunes and rediscover what made him special during his time with the Seagulls.

Sergio Reguilon

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that the Red Devils had reached out to Tottenham Hotspur to ask about Reguilon.

Like Cucurella, Reguilon has not especially enjoyed his time in North London as a Tottenham player.

He spent the 2022/23 campaign in La Liga with Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid – the loan was largely unsuccessful and it’s no surprise he wasn’t retained.

Fulham have also asked about the Spaniard although they remain focused on Timothy Castagne.

Reguilon’s situation and the probability of a United transfer is certainly one for supporters to keep a close eye on. He may yet be looked upon to provide a temporary solution as Shaw and Malacia recover.

Marcos Alonso

United have also reportedly approached Barcelona for Alonso – the third Spain international and left-back on this list.

The former Chelsea man particularly excels at going forward and contributing offensively.

He is best-suited to a left-wing-back role where he is given the freedom to bomb down the channel and participate in the attack.

That United have got in touch with the Blaugrana is indicative of the fact that he is highly regarded by Ten Hag and his staff.

A return to the Premier League for Alonso in United colours cannot therefore be ruled out.

Benjamin Pavard

After the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund, the expectation was that Ten Hag would switch his attention towards landing a centre-back.

This was highly contingent on Maguire departing for West Ham and when this collapsed, a potential transfer swoop for Pavard also became difficult to get over the line.

The Frenchman was understood to be extremely keen on joining United and he was actively pushing for the move.

Soon after, Inter Milan came in and even agreed a fee with Bayern Munich for Pavard. However, the World Cup winner is still yet to leave the Allianz Arena, meaning United still have the chance to come in and get one of their key targets.

Speaking after his side’s 3-1 win against Augsburg, Thomas Tuchel said about Pavard, “He has some problems so he’s not with the squad — we understand Benji wants to join Inter but to complete a transfer there’s not only one way to consider.”

“We need to find a replacement or it won’t happen.”

Tuchel on Pavard deal: “He has some problems so he’s not with the squad — we understand Benji wants to join Inter but to complete a transfer there’s not only one way to consider”. 🚨🔴🇫🇷 #FCBayern “We need to find a replacement or it won’t happen”, told DAZN. pic.twitter.com/tIQTBUwt8n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2023

Indeed a transfer seems very far-fetched based on Tuchel’s remarks but it’s not entirely out of the realms of reality.

Jean-Clair Todibo

Todibo for a while seemed like the strongest candidate to replace Maguire and if the former United skipper leaves, logic dictates United may finally move in for him.

It has been detailed that Todibo is unsettled at OGC Nice as he is aware of United’s interest in his services.

Whether the 20-time English champions can see through a Maguire sale and bring in Todibo remains to be seen, but he is definitely under consideration.