Harry Maguire to West Ham United back on as they resume talks with Manchester United



Could Manchester United’s fortunes be finally turning?

After a comeback win over Nottingham Forest soothed the concerns after two back-to-back bad performances, a key outgoing could be on the cards.

The Sun reports that West Ham United have reopened talks with United over the transfer of Harry Maguire.

However, the report goes on to state that they remain “well short of doing the deal”.

The Hammers had already previously agreed a fee of £30 million for the English centre-back but the move collapsed at the player’s end.

Maguire was reportedly demanding a huge payoff to leave the club as he was taking a pay cut at West Ham.

In the resumed talks, Moyes’ club is reportedly trying to find a way to pay a little more so that United’s financial hit from any payoff is lessened.

Maguire’s stock has crashed at United and he is one of the players United are looking to move on in this transfer window.

However, Maguire being paid to leave would put United in an unenviable position financially as the transfer fee for him isn’t very high as it is.

West Ham, on the other hand, will be feeling emboldened after a fine start to the season which has them sitting top of the Premier League after three games.

Moyes is reportedly a huge admirer of Maguire and striking a deal while they’re in a purple patch of form would make sense for all sides.

United will get a little more money for a player not in the manager’s plans, West Ham will get their manager his key target as a reward for his start to the season, and the player can play a key role somewhere else and solidify his international prospects.

