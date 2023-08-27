Ivan Toney: Tottenham Hotspur plotting January move for Manchester United target



Tottenham Hotspur are plotting the signing of Brentford striker and reported Manchester United target Ivan Toney.

A report recently covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Toney changed his agents in a “clear sign” that he is keen on securing a transfer from Brentford.

The Englishman is currently serving an eight-month ban for allegedly breaching 232 gambling laws.

United were also said to be planning to move in for Toney as early as the winter transfer window.

The Bees value their star man at around the £80 million mark. When he returns to action, Toney will have 18 months left on his current deal at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Football Insider reports that Tottenham are eyeing the 27-year-old.

The North London outfit view him as the perfect replacement for Harry Kane, who left the Premier League in search of pastures new in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

“Tottenham have a strong interest in banned Brentford striker Ivan Toney and will assess a potential January move for him,” the outlet’s sources told them.

“Spurs watched the 27-year-old closely last season and he will be firmly on their radar again when he is back available to play.”

It’s easy to see why some of the Premier League’s top clubs are already planning in advance for Toney despite him not being active at the moment.

Last season, he managed an impressive 20 goals in 33 league appearances.

Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Kane found the back of the net on more occasions than Toney.

His exploits earned him a first England call-up in March. The goalscorer made his debut for the Three Lions in a 2-0 win against Ukraine.