Man United U21 coach Travis Binnion hails his side after 10-1 triumph against Stoke City



Manchester United U21 coach Travis Binnion has praised his players for their incredible performance against Stoke City yesterday.

United ran out 10-1 winners in a goal-stacked affair.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Mateo Mejia and Ethan Williams all grabbed braces.

Maxi Oyedele, Joe Hugill, Ethan Wheatley and Sam Mather also got on the score sheet.

Even Stoke City’s only goal came courtesy of Willy Kambwala, who unluckily guided the ball into the back of his own net.

This victory for Binnion’s men comes after they also played against League Two side Stockport County in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie.

After the clash, the U21 boss reiterated that the club’s youngsters will always get great opportunities to prove themselves and chart their own path into the first team.

United have a proud history of bringing in players through the ranks. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Scott McTominay are some of the current stars who have come from Carrington and are established members of Erik ten Hag’s set-up at Old Trafford.

Binnion said, “I think it is really good for the back four to play two games in a few days – one against a senior side away, one at home. Our lads get a fantastic opportunity. Their age is irrelevant really. The opportunities are always there for them to play up [in a higher age group].”

“I think the game the other night [away to Stockport] was a tough game, as you’d expect. You learn the most in that type of game. What you want to see then is that you use what you have learned in your next Under-21s game.”

He added, “I think across the four games we have played [this season] we have been consistent with our approach. We should have won every game – today is our first win.”

“But it is nice to see us learn from those games and put into practice what we need to be better at, which is scoring goals.”