Man United youngster Alvaro Fernandez’ move to Granada gathering pace



Despite returning to winning ways via a classic comeback, there are a lot of problems for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to solve before the transfer window slams shut.

United are working with a limited transfer kitty this summer and have exhausted it after bringing in the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund.

The squad lacks an extra defensive midfielder and attacker but with the injury to Luke Shaw worse than expected, it might necessitate a change in plan.

United need a backup LB

Back-up full-back Tyrell Malacia, injured since the start of pre-season, is also expected to be out till November while the club have already let go of Brandon Williams, who has joined Ipswich Town on loan.

Ten Hag was forced to employ Diogo Dalot in that position against Nottingham Forest but going deeper into the season, the Portuguese will be entrusted with the role in his preferred right-back position.

Alvaro Fernandez is the only specialist left-back still at the club and he was on the bench during Saturday’s game at Old Trafford.

The young Spaniard enjoyed a fine campaign out on loan at Championship side Preston North End last season and was even adjudged as their Young Player of the Year.

The United academy graduate was also given a chance during pre-season and while he did impress with his attacking impetus on occasions, he still remains too raw to be a regular starter for the Red Devils.

There were rumours swirling around his future with a few outlets claiming that United were open to a loan exit with the club having the option to buy.

However, The Peoples Person recently wrote about United believing in the Spaniard’s potential and being willing to send him out only temporarily while they would recruit a stop-gap solution.

Alvaro Fernandez not quite ready yet as per ETH

Granada CF were linked with the move and now as per Canal Rojiblanco, they are set to accelerate the signing of the former Real Madrid youth star.

“Granada are expected to accelerate the arrival of left-back Álvaro Fernández Carreras from Manchester United and that several options are open.”

Getting game-time in La Liga would be a great next career step after the Championship loan and should benefit the Reds in the future.

The loan move report might actually be close to the truth as Ten Hag has sanctioned the young star’s exit because he is targeting more experience in his stead.

As for now, United have been linked with a move for either Ryan Bertrand, Marcos Alonso, Marc Cucurella, or Sergio Reguilon as the temporary left-back.