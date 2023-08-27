Manchester United looking at Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso as stop-gap left-back solution



Manchester United had to come back from two goals down to beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday and extend their unbeaten run at Old Trafford to 31 games.

Manager Erik ten Hag was forced to alter his starting line-up due to injuries, with Christian Eriksen playing in midfield in place of Mason Mount while Diogo Dalot had to play left-back with Luke Shaw injured.

The Portuguese did admirably despite being a natural right-back as he had experience playing in that position last season and during his loan stint at AC Milan.

ETH wants LB cover

But the Dutch manager will want a specialist to cover that position now that both Shaw and backup left-back Tyrell Malacia have both been ruled out till November.

The club have already sent Brandon Williams out on loan to Championship side Ipswich Town while Alvaro Fernandez is still considered too raw to start games in the Premier League.

The young Spaniard was said to be in talks over a loan deal to La Liga side Granada CF but United could reconsider, at least until the time they sign a more senior replacement for Shaw.

The 20-time English league champions are operating with a limited budget this summer and hence, cannot afford to spend heavily for a temporary solution.

The Peoples Person has already reported United’s interest in the likes of free agent Ryan Bertrand, Chelsea star Marc Cucurella and Sergio Reguilon of Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, as per 90min, Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso is also of interest and could be another short-term option. The Spaniard has not enjoyed the best of times since his move to Barcelona last season.

“Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella is one player that there’s been contact over, with Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon and Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso two other potential stopgaps who have experience of playing at the highest level,” 90min says.

Marcos Alonso one of the options being looked at

The Premier League and Champions League winner with Chelsea started 20 times in the last campaign and scored a goal against United in the Europa League. But he has not featured in Barcelona’s first two Liga matches this season.

He is not the first-choice for Xavi and the Catalan giants are open to moving him on if a decent price can be recouped. He had signed a new one-year deal in January of this year with a buyout clause set at around £43 million.

However, the 32-year-old’s current market value is only €5 million as per Transfermarkt and United are most likely going to target a loan deal.

The Spain international could be a smart choice considering his vast Premier League experience, having played over 200 times for the Blues. He also has an eye for the back of the net, which can be seen from his 29 career goals tally.

He has a powerful left foot and a great crossing technique, which helped him register 23 assists during his time in London.