Manchester United offer Anthony Martial to Real Madrid on loan with option to purchase



With only a few days left in the window, Manchester United’s focus is more on outgoings than incomings because the latter will be funded by the former.

On that theme, Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that United have offered Anthony Martial to Real Madrid.

The French striker has been offered on a loan deal with an option, not an obligation to purchase in a move that could suit the La Liga side.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are reeling from an injury to star attacker Vinicius Jr and need further reinforcements in attack, with Joselu their only natural option up top.

Martial might be a good stopgap option, especially since there is no commitment needed from Los Blancos’ side as there is no obligation to make the move permanent.

It would allow them to evaluate his performance for them and make a decision accordingly.

It would benefit United as well, as Madrid remain one of the few clubs who can afford to pay Martial’s wages of close to £250k/week.

The Frenchman has struggled to put together a consistent run of form at Old Trafford and his injuries haven’t helped.

He recently made his comeback from another long-term issue and started against Nottingham Forest.

However, his physicality and pace looked to have been stolen by the injuries as he played an ineffectual game.

The slower, more technical game of Spanish domestic football might suit him more, as will the world-class midfield of Real Madrid.

If Los Blancos agree to cover all, or the majority of his salary, it would be a move that benefits all parties.

Madrid will receive a stopgap option in Vinicius’ absence, United will rid themselves of a huge hole in the wage bill, with the potential for a future fee, and the player will be able to restart his career away from the surroundings that have given him the most frustrating spell of his career.

