Sofyan Amrabat: Fiorentina now ready to accept any offer, including loans for Man United target



Fiorentina have significantly softened their transfer stance on Sofyan Amrabat.

All summer, Amrabat has been linked to United and it was expected that a swoop for him would get over the line after the signing of Rasmus Hojlund.

It was indicated that the Red Devil’s pursuit of Amrabat was heavily dependent on player sales.

However after parting ways with Fred, Erik ten Hag’s side have found it hard to get rid of some of their other stars who have been deemed surplus to requirements.

In light of this, an Old Trafford switch for Amrabat has stalled although the midfielder is still hopeful that a deal can still come to fruition.

Fiorentina were understood to firmly want €30m to let the Moroccan go. Up until now, the Serie A giants stuck to their guns and were not willing to reduce their asking price.

However, Corriere Dello Sport via SportWitness reports that la Viola are desperate with just five days until the transfer window officially shuts, and will evaluate any offer that arrives for Amrabat.

“They find themselves in a situation where they’re ‘giving up’ on that stance and are set to accept a loan with an option to buy,” the outlet says.

“The reason is that there’s no mood for the midfielder to stay at the club. He’d been promised his exit and, right now, he isn’t even joining the squad for their matches.”

“Fiorentina are set to ‘evaluate’ everything that shows up on their table in the coming days, including loan deals.”

For United, this could be the big break they needed to finally land their main man.

Against Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur, the imbalance in the middle of the park between Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount was clearly an issue.

Amrabat would not only restore stability and bring extra grit and solidity, but would also hand Ten Hag more options to choose from.