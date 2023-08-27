Sofyan Amrabat Manchester United transfer: Fiorentina player won’t train or play with first team until resolution



A clearest sign might have arrived for Sofyan Amrabat’s prospective transfer to Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Moroccan will no longer play or train with the first team of Fiorentina until his future is resolved.

Sofyan Amrabat has not been called up for Fiorentina game. ⛔️🟣 #MUFC As revealed earlier today, Amrabat’s no longer gonna play or train with 1st team of Fiorentina until his transfer situation gets resolved. Amrabat, waiting for Man United since end of June. pic.twitter.com/M8vrUfOfrr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2023

Amrabat has not played yet for the Serie A side in a season which is two matchdays old.

Furthermore, he was also missing from La Viola’s provisional UEFA Europa Conference League squad.

Fiorentina’s general manager has already publicly revealed that they are waiting for the player’s future to be resolved and movement can be expected before the transfer window closes.

The midfielder’s name has been a hot topic in the transfer window.

His contract expires next year and it looks increasingly likely that his future lies away from Italy.

United have been the frontrunners for his signature ever since this transfer saga began and Old Trafford still looks like his most likely destination.

It would depend on United succeeding in selling some players to fund his arrival. Fred has already left, Dean Henderson is close to Crystal Palace, and Donny van de Beek will likely leave before the window ends.

Amrabat has a history with Erik ten Hag, with the manager coaching the player in the Netherlands when they both were at FC Utrecht.

Furthermore, United’s need for midfield reinforcements is pressing.

Casemiro looked somewhat close to his best against Nottingham Forest but insurance beyond the Brazilian in the specialist defensive midfielder role is absent.

If United are to move to a 4-3-3 set-up full-time, they need more than one specialist defensive midfielder whose first job is to screen the defence.

Amrabat fits that role perfectly, and his star turn for Morocco during the Qatar World Cup alerted the clubs to his quality.

With his current club sidelining him completely from first-team activities, it could be a matter of when, and not if, the Moroccan moves to Old Trafford.