“Undignified silence”: Rio Ferdinand calls out Glazers for their shameful handling of club sale



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has renewed his criticism of the Glazer family and the manner in which they’ve handled the club takeover process.

Almost nine months after the sale was initiated, United supporters are no closer to knowing the club’s next custodian.

The Glazers’ indecision has become a major source of frustration for fans who have been steadfast in their desire to see them go.

After United’s game against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday, thousands of fans remained behind to participate in a sit-in protest.

There have been rumours that the American family are not sure about whether they want to part ways with the Red Devils amidst bids from INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

In an exclusive column for The Mirror, Ferdinand warned that the protracted takeover saga risks undoing all the good work done by Erik ten Hag and his players.

The former defender revealed that he was told weeks ago that the sale was imminent, but nothing materialised.

He explained that his hope of the Glazers still cutting ties with the 20-time English champions is drawn from the fact that respective offers from both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim are still on the table and neither suitor has definitively left negotiations.

Ferdinand added, “It’s impossible to be certain of anything, because the people who own the club have maintained such an ­undignified silence. It has now got to the point where the temperature of the fanbase is starting to rise again.”

“And if that is allowed to go unchecked then Erik ten Hag and his players will find themselves at the ­centre of a storm that is not of their making. I know that Stock Market regulations mean that only so much ­information can be made public. But there have never been proper lines of communication ­between those who own the club and those who love it. That can’t be right.”

As per the 44-year-old, he was deceptively led to believe that United had turned a corner based on their early movements in the transfer market that saw the signings of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund get over the line.

He noted that to a degree, United are constrained by Financial Fair Play regulations, but Ten Hag must still be sufficiently backed as he delivered a trophy and a top four finish last term.

Ferdinand finished off by urging both fans and players not to get distracted by what’s happening off the pitch.