Dermot Mee signs new deal at Manchester United



Dermot Mee has committed his future to Manchester United with a new contract.

The goalkeeper was joined by Nick Cox, the Director of United’s Academy, at the annoucement with the club congratulating Mee on the new deal.

Having joined the ranks at Carrington in 2019 from Walsall, Mee has played a number of times for both the U-18 and the Premier League 2 teams.

He’s also experienced a wide range of loans, having joined Altrincham on an emergency loan earlier in the year. He made four appearances for the National League side.

Mee has also spent time at Fulham Academy, Trafford FC, Runcorn Linnets and Witton Albion. He also did a work experience loan with AFC Wimbledon.

The 20-year old has represented Northern Ireland at different levels of the youth set-up, having played for the U-17, U-19 and U-21 sides.

The goalkeeper recently received his first taste of first team football at United, having travelled with the young squad to San Diego to take part in the summer camp and pre-season match against AFC Wrexham.

Though Mee did not take part in the actual friendly, it will have been a formative experience taking part in a match against a senior side in front of a sold-out stadium. The Snapdragon Stadium holds a maximum capacity of nearly 35,000.

There has been a significant overhaul at Old Trafford this summer in the goalkeeping department.

David De Gea, Matěj Kovář and Nathan Bishop have already departed the club, with potential deals for Dean Henderson and Radek Vítek nearing completion as well.

Only Andre Onana has, so far, arrived in their places. A deal for Fenerbache goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is reportedly close to completion, further buttressing the position.

It still leaves a lot of space for access to the first-team however. This is something Mee appears to be banking on by committing his long-term future to the club.