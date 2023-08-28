Everton offer low loan offer for Harry Maguire, West Ham United still lurking



Manchester United’s opening three Premier League games have made it crystal clear that the club still needs to strengthen in certain key areas.

Recent injuries to key personnel like Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have further necessitated the need for urgent additions but time is running out.

United have been working with a limited transfer budget this summer and have seemingly exhausted their kitty following the acquisitions of Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund.

United need further reinforcements

Manager Erik ten Hag always wanted an additional attacker and midfielder with a defender also on the list but none of them have worked out so far.

The deal for a defender was mighty close after West Ham United agreed a deal with United for Harry Maguire. However, after failing to agree on a pay-off amount, the England international remained in Manchester.

The former skipper has not made a single appearance thus far and it is clear to see that he is not in the manager’s plans despite Ten Hag’s public messages.

The Peoples Person had reported recently that Everton had re-entered the race for the centre-back and now journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, has an update.

The Toffees have reportedly been in touch with the Red Devils regarding a loan move in which they were prepared to pay 25 percent of his wages or £50,000 per week while the rest would have to be covered by United.

The 20-time English league champions have turned down the offer. Maguire reportedly earns a weekly wage of £189,904 (Spotrac), with the amount increasing due to certain clauses in the defender’s contract.

Everton’s low loan offer rejected

His wages have proved to be a major stumbling block with no team willing to match that pay. Everton are in a financial mess but are desperate to avoid another relegation scrap, hence the interest in the former Leicester City man.

Nixon has even suggested that the Hammers are prepared to come back into the picture with a loan offer with the promise of a higher wage offer than Everton.

A loan move makes no sense at this stage of the window, especially where United cover the majority of the wages. The player wants to keep his wages intact and hence a loan at this stage when he clearly had the option of joining the Hammers earlier.

United should be smart and not agree to such a departure unless it is a permanent one.

Maguire’s potential departure could hand some much-needed funds to the club, which they had planned to use to bring in Jean-Clair Todibo from OGC Nice.

Benjamin Pavard and Kim Min-jae have already eluded United’s grasp due to the uncertainty surrounding Maguire’s future.

With Raphael Varane injured again, United need depth at the back and the 30-year-old could still come in handy.

Ideally, he should have been sold but the club should not agree a loan deal where United end up paying the majority of his wages.