Former Manchester United midfielder Fred confirms Altay Bayindir’s move to Old Trafford

Manchester United are in the closing stages of this summer’s transfer window and are still open for business with the deadline looming on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag is hoping for further additions to help his squad attempt to build on their third place finish last time out.

As such, United look set to have secured the services of Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who will join the ranks as back-up to Andre Onana.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has all but confirmed the transfer of Bayindir through ex-United midfielder, Fred, who has spilled the beans on the transfer by wishing the ‘keeper well on his move.

Fred joined Bayindir’s current side Fenerbahce in £13million switch this summer and believes the 25-year-old will be very happy at United.

Fred confirms Altay Bayindir’s move to Man United: “I wished Altay good luck when he left. He is going to join a great team”. 🔴🇹🇷 #MUFC “Altay will be very happy at Manchester United”, he added. 🩺 Bayindir spent last three days in Manchester to complete medical tests. pic.twitter.com/DmchJIX002 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2023

“I wished Altay good luck when he left. He is going to join a great team. Altay will be very happy at Manchester United,” said Fred.

It’s believed the fee for Bayindir is around £4.5million and the transfer is expected to be announced in the coming days.

The stopper will fill the gloves of Dean Henderson, who has agreed a deal with Crystal Palace which has freed up some funds for Ten Hag.

Bayindir is leaving Fenerbahce after 145 appearances for the Turkish giants. He has also won five caps for his national team.

United will hope to get one or two more players through the door after the capture of their new ‘keeper is made official and it’s expected to be a busy few days at Old Trafford.

After a shaky start to the new campaign, United travel to title pretenders Arsenal this Sunday and will be looking to put some points on the board for the first time on the road this season.