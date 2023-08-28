Manchester United block fresh West Ham United approach for Harry Maguire



With the end of the summer transfer window fast approaching, expect plenty of drama, incomings, and outgoings at Manchester United.

United have been operating with a limited budget this window and have seemingly exhausted their kitty following deals for Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund.

Manager Erik ten Hag would like more signings, especially with the mounting injury toll. A midfielder and attacker are the Dutchman’s priorities while Luke Shaw‘s injury means a left-back is also required.

ETH wants further additions

In order to raise capital, the club have been desperately trying to move on certain players but so far, quite a few have hit a dead end.

The likes of Eric Bailly, Donny van de Beek, and Harry Maguire remain at the club but the club’s position on the England international keeps changing every few minutes.

United had agreed on a deal with West Ham United for the former captain but United and the player could not come to a consensus regarding the pay-off amount.

That led to the deal breaking down with the Hammers proceeding to bring in former Arsenal ace Konstantinos Mavropanos which led most to believing that David Moyes was done with Maguire.

Everton had reportedly re-entered the race and even proceeded to make an audacious loan swoop which United promptly rebuffed owing to the absurd idea that they could get their man by just paying 25 percent of his wages.

It is clear to see that the Englishman is not part of Ten Hag’s plans going forward and is yet to make an appearance this season.

But United are in no mood for charity and would prefer a straight sale with the money used to bring in an elite replacement.

Jean-Clair Todibo has been linked with a move in case United did manage to move on the centre-back but following Raphael Varane’s injury and the price OGC Nice have put on Todibo, United are not expected to let go of Maguire this late into the window.

West Ham’s move for Maguire turned down

The Hammers had returned with a fresh approach but as per The Times, United have blocked their attempts.

“Manchester United have blocked a fresh approach for Harry Maguire from West Ham United. David Moyes, the West Ham manager, had been open to reviving a deal for the England centre-back.

“However Moyes has been told that Maguire will be staying at United, who have injury problems in defence, after the player seemed to have changed his mind about a move south.

“A possible deal was also complicated by Moyes having five centre-backs after he signed Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart for £17 million last week.”

There is still time for a sale and anything can happen in the last few days of the transfer window. Nothing can be ruled out just yet.

From a United perspective, moving on Maguire and using his funds to strengthen elsewhere would be the ideal option.