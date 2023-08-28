Manchester United considering Leicester City star Luke Thomas as left-back cover



Three games into the new Premier League season and Manchester United’s injury issues are already mounting and they need urgent reinforcements but there are only a few days left before the transfer window slams shut.

In midfield, new signing Mason Mount, and the next big thing from the academy, Kobbie Mainoo are both injured while new striker Rasmus Hojlund is yet to reach full match fitness.

Manager Erik ten Hag wants a new midfielder and an attacker but he is working with a limited fund and currently the priorities have shifted following the injury sustained by Luke Shaw.

The England international’s injury is worse than feared and he is set to be out till November. The worst part is backup full-back Tyrell Malacia is also expected to be out till that time.

United need a new specialist LB

The Dutchman played Diogo Dalot in the left-back position against Nottingham Forest but with bigger challenges to come, a specialist left-back is the need of the hour.

Academy graduate Brandon Williams has sealed a loan move to Ipswich Town while Alvaro Fernandez has been deemed to be not quite ready and he is expected to seal a temporary move to Granada CF.

United have been linked with free agent Ryan Bertrand, Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, Sergio Reguilon of Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona star Marcos Alonso.

The Peoples Person has already reported that United have sent in their contract proposal to the Catalan giants while Chelsea are also said to be open to a six-month loan.

United had tried their luck with Spurs star Ivan Perisic but their move was knocked back while Brentford’s Rico Henry will be hard to get currently.

The surprising name that has emerged via The Daily Mail is that of Leicester City star Luke Thomas. The current manager is said to be open to his exit with Leeds United also in the race.

“Leeds United have asked about signing Leicester City left-back Luke Thomas on loan but the Foxes are reluctant to deal with a direct rival.

“England U21 international Thomas could come into the reckoning for Manchester United as they consider left-back alternatives to cover Luke Shaw‘s injury.”

United linked with Leicester’s Luke Thomas

The European U-21 champion is said to be “weighing up his options” and is currently valued at € 12 million according to Transfermarkt.

The left-back has been at the Foxes since his academy days and has managed a total of 85 appearances in all competitions., scoring twice and providing five assists.

New head coach Enzo Maresca is yet to call upon the FA Cup winner in the Championship this season, remaining as an unused substitute in the last three fixtures.

United certainly have plenty of options but since they are working with a limited budget, it will be intriguing to see who they actually bring in to support the manager.