Manchester United contact AS Roma to ask about Leonardo Spinazzola availability



Manchester United have established contact with AS Roma to enquire about the possibility of signing Leonardo Spinazzola.

Since news came out of Luke Shaw‘s muscle injury that is expected to keep him out for months, United have been aggressively looking for solutions at left back.

With both Shaw and Tyrell Malacia sidelined, Erik ten Hag has been left extremely short.

Already, United have explored moves for a number of targets including Ryan Bertrand, Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon, Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella and Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso.

The Red Devils have already made approaches for Cucurella and Alonso.

According to tier 1 Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Ten Hag’s side have also knocked on Roma’s door for Spinazzola.

Di Marzio mentions that the 20-time English champions are not the only ones who have sent out feelers about the Italy international.

In recent weeks, the 30-year-old also received an offer from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab.

Spinazzola joined Roma from Juventus in 2019 in a €29.5m deal.

An attack-minded player, the full back saw his momentum halted by a devastating ACL injury sustained while playing for his country in the 2021 Euros.

Italy went on to win the competition after beating England in the final at Wembley.

Last season, Spinazzola managed 26 Serie A appearances for Roma and scored two goals – one in the league and the other in the Europa League where they were beaten by Sevilla in the final.

He has one year left on his current contract at Stadio Olimpico, which could be a factor in the event that Roma decide to let him join United.

