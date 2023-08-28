Manchester United failed yet again in attempt to bring Ivan Perisic to Old Trafford



Manchester United may have escaped with three points despite going down by two goals against Nottingham Forest, but it is clear that manager Erik ten Hag still has major headaches to solve.

The midfield issue is pretty well-known while none of the strikers are firing as of now with new signing Rasmus Hojlund still not ready to start.

But the latest injury to Luke Shaw is forcing the club to recalibrate their transfer plans with a new temporary cover likely to be brought in.

The England international and backup full-back Tyrell Malacia are both expected to be out till November while the club have already sanctioned the loan departure of Brandon Williams to Championship side Ipswich Town.

United need a specialist LB

Ten Hag was forced to play Diogo Dalot, a right-back by trade, in the left full-back position and while he did admirably, he will be required to play in his preferred position going forward.

The only specialist player at the manager’s disposal currently is academy graduate Alvaro Fernandez, who was sat on the bench at Old Trafford on Saturday.

While the Spaniard enjoyed a fine spell at Preston North End last season, Ten Hag feels he is not quite ready for the step-up to Premier League football and he is likely to join Granada CF on loan.

The Dutch manager wants more experience in that position, especially with the Red Devils set to play in the Champions League this term.

The Peoples Person has already written about the club’s interest in Ryan Bertrand, Marc Cucurella, Marcos Alonso and Sergio Reguilon.

But according to Football Transfers, they had another player in mind initially, with the 20-time English league champions approaching Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivan Perisic.

“Manchester United had contacted the agent of Ivan Perisic in a bid to get a loan from Tottenham but the side were turned down, FootballTransfers has learned.

Spurs turned down Perisic bid

“One of the options that the club looked at recently was the Perisic, we understand. But their initial approach was knocked back as the representative did not encourage the club to go to Spurs with a firm offer.”

The Croatian has made three substitute appearances so far this season with Ange Postecoglou not preferring him from the start unlike former manager Antonio Conte.

United had been linked with a move for the 34-year-old during Jose Mourinho‘s reign but the Glazers reportedly turned down the manager’s request as they wanted Anthony Martial to remain at the club.

United’s dealings with Spurs have not worked out this campaign as the club found out during their bid to try and prise Harry Kane away from North London.