Manchester United submit contract offer for Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso



Manchester United’s start to the new Premier League season has highlighted multiple deficiencies in the current squad and time is running out to try and rectify them via the transfer window.

The midfield needs further strengthening following injuries to Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo while the attack has kept floundering in the absence of new signing Rasmus Hojlund.

While the club would ideally have liked to solve the aforementioned problems first, the latest injury suffered by Luke Shaw has forced a change in plans.

With the club set to participate in the Champions League this season, manager Erik ten Hag wants to bring in an experienced and specialist left-back before the deadline.

ETH wants a specialist LB

The only specialist currently at the club is academy graduate Alvaro Fernandez, who has been deemed not quite ready for the step-up and hence will be sent out on loan.

The Dutchman played Diogo Dalot in Shaw’s absence against Nottingham Forest and while the Portuguese did a decent job, he will be required in his natural position going forward.

Reserve left-back Tyrell Malacia has also been ruled out of action till November while Brandon Williams recently secured a loan to Championship outfit Ipswich Town.

United have been linked with the likes of free agent Ryan Bertrand, Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, Sergio Reguilon of Tottenham Hotspur, and Marcos Alonso of Barcelona.

There are more names in the list with United failing in their bid to bring in Ivan Perisic from Spurs while they are also trying for Brentford’s Rico Henry.

Now as per SPORT, United have officially submitted a loan bid for former Chelsea star and current Barca man Alonso.

The Peoples Person had reported recently that the player wants to stay and fight for his place at the Camp Nou but the Catalan giants are much more open to the deal.

“Barça, in addition to working on incorporations, is also looking to release several footballers. Marcos Alonso was not initially in this departure proposal and the player expressed his interest in staying but the market is moving and a formal offer has come to the club so that the player can leave on loan to the Premier League.

“It is Manchester United that wants to strengthen its defense and wants to do so by signing Marcos Alonso, the 32-year-old left-back, on loan, and the English club has already started working to achieve this.

Marcos Alonso bid submitted

“FC Barcelona has already received the player’s transfer proposal so that he can join the Manchester team as soon as possible.”

The report does mention that Barca are open to letting the Spaniard leave but there are other options of cutting the cord that they are looking at.

El Manchester United ofrece un contrato de dos años a Marcos Alonso. El primero sería como cedido. El Barça estaría obligado a ir al mercado a por otro lateral. — luis rojo (@Luis_F_Rojo) August 28, 2023

It is no secret that they want to bring in Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid and there is still a chance they use Alonso as a makeweight in the deal.

As per Marca reporter Luis Rojo, United are even willing to offer an extended deal to help with Barca’s monetary issues.

“Manchester United have offer a two-year contract to Marcos Alonso. The first would be on loan. Barça would be forced to go to the market for another winger.”

It will be intriguing to see which left-back the club brings in ultimately before the transfer window slams shut.