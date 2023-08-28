Manchester United targeting Brentford’s Rico Henry as cover for the injured Luke Shaw



With only a few days left for the end of the summer transfer window, Manchester United need to act fast with multiple key positions in need of repairs.

The midfield balance was all wrong in the first two games and with Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo injured, another defensive midfielder would be the ideal addition.

Both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have failed to fire when playing up front and with Rasmus Hojlund still not fit enough, bringing in another attacker would be the smart thing to do.

But with the recent injury sustained by Luke Shaw, these plans are likely to be recalibrated with an experienced left-back on manager Erik ten Hag’s agenda.

ETH wants an experienced LB

Both the England international and backup left-back Tyrell Malacia have been ruled out till November while Brandon Williams has been sent out on loan to Championship side Ipswich Town.

The only specialist left-back currently at the club is academy graduate Alvaro Fernandez, who was sat on the bench during the game against Nottingham Forest.

Despite a promising loan spell at Preston North End last season, the manager does not think he is quite ready for the step-up to regular Premier League football and hence a loan move to Granada CF is being worked on.

Diogo Dalot, a right-back by trade, played in Shaw’s position on Saturday and did an admirable job. But with tougher challenges ahead, a more experienced and specialist name will be required.

The club have already been linked with the likes of free agent Ryan Bertrand, Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, Sergio Reguilon of Tottenham Hotspur, and Barcelona star Marcos Alonso.

The Red Devils had failed in their attempts to try and convince Spurs to part ways with Ivan Perisic and now they have approached another Premier League side.

As per The Daily Mail, Brentford’s Rico Henry is of interest and United have made initial checks on his availability with the Bees.

“Manchester United have enquired about Brentford’s Rico Henry as they look to bring in a new left-back ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Rico Henry, the latest United target

“United are understood to have made initial checks into Henry’s situation and potential availability, with the 26-year-old another name in their sights.”

However, a transfer will not be easy this late into the window as the Englishman is a key component of Thomas Frank’s side, having started in all three games this season and missed only one game during the entirety of last season.

He is set to be rewarded with a national team call-up soon as per the report and the London side are not going to sell him for cheap. There is more chance of Henry being available at the end of the season instead of currently.

The 26-year-old is contracted to Brentford until at least 2026 and is valued at €28 million as per Transfermarkt.