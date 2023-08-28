Manchester United’s interest in Sofyan Amrabat “overstated”, Morrocan one of 10 midfielders tracked



Manchester United could be set for a late dash in the transfer market, with a midfielder among their priorities.

A name that has been incessantly linked with the club is that of Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina.

However, Manchester Evening News reports that United’s interest in Amrabat is “overstated” by the Italian media.

The Moroccan is just one of 10 midfielders tracked by the club.

It is in stark contrast to other reports, mainly from Italy, which say that United are the frontrunners for his signature amidst interest from other clubs.

Amrabat has so far been left out of Fiorentina’s squads for their Serie A game as his future remains under a cloud.

Even the club’s general manager has said that they are open to offers for their players and a final squad will only take shape once the transfer window ends.

La Viola’s midfielder has even been left out of the provisional squad for UEFA Europa Conference League.

The People’s Person recently reported that Amrabat won’t “train or play with the first team” until his future is resolved.

United, on the other hand, are reportedly waiting for some outgoings to fund their potential incomings.

Dean Henderson will leave soon, netting the club £15 million plus £5 million in add-ons. Donny van de Beek’s future is under a cloud as well. A backup goalkeeper has been secured in Altay Bayindir.

However, the first games of the season have shown that United need much more than a backup goalkeeper to compete at the top, or even improve upon their last season’s performance.

Even if it’s not Amrabat, the club will probably look for further signings.

