Marc Cucurella’s Man United move is being held up by Ian Maatsen’s contract indecision



Marc Cucurella’s potential loan move to Manchester United is heavily dependent on what course of action Ian Maatsen takes with respect to his contractual situation at Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano recently broke the news that Cucurella is a genuine target for United amidst their injury crisis at left-back.

Luke Shaw sustained a muscle injury that is expected to keep him out of action for a few months.

Shaw joins Tyrell Malacia on the treatment table, which means Erik ten Hag only has 20-year-old Alvaro Fernandez to call on.

Fernandez is the only available fit left-back at the moment.

Against Nottingham Forest, Diogo Dalot was tasked with filling in for Shaw – a task he executed relatively well.

Cucurella is not the only defender United are interested in. Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon and Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso are also on the Red Devils’ radar.

Romano gave an update on United’s pursuit of Cucurella and indicated that Chelsea are open to letting him complete a loan switch to Old Trafford.

Marca journalist José Luis Allegue detailed that the former Brighton man wants to join Ten Hag’s ranks and this could happen soon.

📍 Cucurella 🔜 Manchester United 📍 Álvaro Carreras 🔜 LaLiga EA Sports 👀 En @marca https://t.co/u6cWHNxIPT — José Luis Allegue (@JLAllegue92) August 28, 2023

According to The Daily Mail however, it’s not all straightforward and a move is contingent on whether talented youngster Ian Maatsen signs a new deal to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

As per Simon Jones, the Blues are reluctant to part ways with Cucurella before Maatsen commits to signing extended terms.

“The 21-year-old has been offered a lengthy deal but is unsure over the terms and the validity of signing it.”

“Burnley, Borussia Dortmund and West Ham are all keen on Maatsen and could match or offer better terms too.”

It’s understood that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of Maatsen and wants to let Cucurella leave the club as the Spain international does not feature highly in his plans.

