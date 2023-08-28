Nottingham Forest bid for Manchester United’s mooted target Odysseas Vlachodimos



Nottingham Forest have bid for Odysseas Vlachodimos, a long-term target of Manchester United, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reveals Forest have made an offer in the region of €9m for the Greek goalkeeper.

Benfica have rejected the initial offer but are open to further negotiations to attempt to close a deal.

The Portuguese giants are actively pushing Vlachodimos out of the club with the goalkeeper having fallen out with manager, Roger Schmidt.

The Greek international has reportedly gone on strike and is refusing contact with Benfica officials, amidst reports indicating Vlachodimos wants a move to Old Trafford.

A report by The Peoples Person regarding an offer by United for the wantaway goalkeeper was covered here, but the feeling is that Vlachodimos is the backup option for the backup goalkeeper position.

Altay Bayindir, the Fenerbache goalkeeper, is the number one choice for United, who conducted a medical on the Turkish player last week. Romano confirms Vlachodimos is the “2nd option” for Erik ten Hag, after Bayindir.

A spate of goalkeepers have left Old Trafford this summer with Dean Henderson the latest set to depart. The English goalkeeper spent last season on loan to Nottingham Forest, who had reportedly made him their No 1 target.

United and Forest were unable to reach a compromise, however, and the deal stalled. Crystal Palace have now capitalised on this with a deal worth £20 million set to be agreed, upon completion of a medical.

This would leave United without a recognised number two, as Tom Heaton is currently sidelined with injury. Bayindir will fulfil this role with a deal worth €5 million agreed with Fenerbache.

The departure of Henderson to Palace, to be subsequently replaced at United by Bayindir, instead of Vlachodimos, creates the requisite conditions for a move by Forest for the Benfica man, as they were unable to land Henderson themselves.

A true goalkeeping merry-go-round.

