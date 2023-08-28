OGC Nice prepare to sign replacement for Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo



OGC Nice have entered the race to sign Fulham centre-back, Tosin Adarabioyo, according to a report from the French press.

Foot Mercato contend the French club have joined fellow Ligue 1 side, Monaco, in the pursuit of the English defender, who has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The report indicates Adarabioyo wishes to join Monaco while Fulham want him to relocate to Tottenham, perhaps indicating the transfer fee offered by their London rivals is greater.

Nice’s interest holds potential significance for Manchester United.

United have been hotly linked with Jean-Clair Todibo over the past month, with the French defender’s combination of physical and technical qualities making him a perfect fit in Erik ten Hag’s system.

While Raphaël Varane remains the undisputed first-choice in the centre of United’s defence, his age and susceptibility to injury mean a capable deputy is an important need of the squad.

Todibo is 23 and would be well-served by studying under his French compatriot while having plenty of opportunities to play in the first team in his stead.

Scouts from Old Trafford have reportedly been regulars at the Allianz Riviera stadium with Todibo thought to be valued at around €40m by his club.

Nice’s manager, Francesco Farioli, has acknowledged the prospect of his star defender leaving Ligue 1 this summer but has stressed “there is a chance that he stays.”

The fact that Nice are beginning to target central defenders suggests officials at the French club are not as hopeful as their manager, however.

Adarabioyo is of a comparable profile to Todibo; a right-footed centre-back capable of playing out from the back. With Nice centre-back, Dante, having played 49 times for the club last season in the left centre-back role, Adarabioyo is a more natural replacement for Todibo.

While United’s pursuit of the Frenchman may hinge on the future of Harry Maguire, the fact Nice are beginning to plan for life without Todibo is a promising sign for officials at Old Trafford.

