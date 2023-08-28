Paul Pogba is back on the pitch for Juventus, and he has trophies back in his sights



Paul Pogba is back on the pitch after missing Juventus’s season opener against Rossoblu.

The French midfielder has had his return to Juventus marred by a string of injuries that saw him make his second Juve debut in February this year – well into the second half of the season.

Having made his official entry into the 2023/2024 season, the flamboyant midfielder has silverware in his sights, as might be expected.

For Pogba, the return to Turin was meant to be a career restart after having fallen out with the Old Trafford faithful ahead of Erik ten Hag’s arrival.

While things have not quite gone according to plan, the 30-year-old is still optimistic and intent on delivering trophies for the Bianconeri.

Such is his focus that he turned down a potentially lucrative offer to make a Saudi move this summer.

With Juve missing out on a potential windfall, he’ll have to prove his worth in other ways, primarily by being an asset on the pitch.

Again, however, Pogba has found his start to the season interrupted by injury; thankfully, from his perspective, a relatively minor one this time.

He’ll be hoping this is a one-off rather than the recurrence of a pattern of season-interrupting injuries. Speaking to the press after the Bologna game, as Get Football News Italy reports, he said:

“I miss playing, I’m very well physically and I want to get back on top.

“I’m as hungry as I was in the early days, I’m hungry to work and to win. I’m only 30 and I want to give trophies to these fans.”

At 30, and with injuries piling up, he’ll know that any further chances for a revival will likely be limited.

