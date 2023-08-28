The key role Donny van de Beek’s move to Real Sociedad holds



A potential move for Manchester United to recruit a new midfielder is contingent on Donny van de Beek leaving Old Trafford this week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru has explained United’s ability to sign a central midfielder requires to club to first sell two of their existing midfield cohort.

Fred has already departed for Fenerbahce in a deal worth £13 million while an agreement between United and Real Sociedad, for the loan of Donny van de Beek, had been “very close” at one stage, according to Romano.

This deal fell through, however, with Real Sociedad choosing to prioritise the signing of Arsen Zakharyan. The Russian attacking midfielder was acquired from Dynamo Moscow for a fee in the region of €13 million.

Officials at the Spanish club are now prepared to wait until the very end of the transfer window in their pursuits of Van de Beek. Sources close to the club suggest this tactic is being deployed to put pressure on United to accept the conditions of Real Sociedad’s offer and concede on their own demands.

Romano reveals Old Trafford officials are adamant they want a loan fee for Van de Beek, as well as the Spanish club to cover his wages. He says there are “big differences” between this position and Real Sociedad’s, indicating a deal is far from close.

The departure of Fred alone, with Van de Beek and Scott McTominay remaining at Old Trafford, would not be sufficient to trigger the pursuit of a new midfielder.

Romano believes this is what is principally holding up a prospective move for Sofyan Amrabat.

Reports in England had suggested United did not believe he would be joining them should he leave Fiorentina, but Romano has categorically disputed this.

He describes how Erik ten Hag “100%” wants his former pupil to join him in Manchester with the need for more defensive solidity in the midfield an acute concern.

Old Trafford officials have been in contact with Amrabat’s representatives since June and the player is personally “fighting” for the move. Romano describes the move to United as Amrabat’s “priority” with the Moroccan essentially burning bridges at Fiorentina in the process.

These efforts are dependent on a compromise being reached between United officials and their counterparts at Real Sociedad over the future of Van de Beek however.

It’s a transfer saga which increasingly looks like it will be going to the final day of a chaotic window, given how many competing interests involved.