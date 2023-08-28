West Ham are not interested in signing Harry Maguire



West Ham United are not currently interested in Harry Maguire, according to a report by The Telegraph.

Jason Burt , the paper’s Chief Football Correspondent, contends the London club are “not back” in for Maguire, despite murmurings elsewhere they may be.

Burt reveals conversations took place between West Ham officials and representatives of Maguire last week, but these yielded no result.

Instead, West Ham signed Konstantinos Mavropanos, the former Arsenal centre-half, which is thought to have ended their interest in Maguire.

Burt confirms West Ham are “not currently” in the market for a centre-back following the deal.

Fabrizio Romano had indicated Maguire was still interested in joining the London club, countering reports suggesting the England centre-half was holding out for a Champions League side.

Romano contends the prospect of playing under David Moyes was said to be particularly attractive to Maguire, with the Scotsman’s low-block defensive unit the ideal set-up for him.

United are extremely keen to shift Maguire, who has fallen from first-choice centre-back and captain, to fifth choice with the captaincy removed, under Erik ten Hag’s watch.

Ten Hag continues to publicly back Maguire and is thought to rate his attitude and professionalism in United’s dressing room, despite the Englishman’s fall from grace.

The Dutch manager would support a series of moves which would see Maguire depart Old Trafford, with a more suitable defender purchased in his place.

Jean-Clair Todibo is reportedly United’s first choice for this transition. The OGC Nice defender is a physically capable defender who is equally proficient with the ball at his feet, ranking highly in ball progression statistics.

Reports suggest United would have to first shift Maguire in order to be able to pursue Todibo however.

Burt’s update indicates the Frenchman’s future is looking more likely to be in Ligue 1 this season than the Premier League, with Maguire set to remain at Old Trafford.