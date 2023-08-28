West Ham now expect to sign Harry Maguire after latest productive talks with Man United



West Ham are now optimistic about their chances of signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that West Ham had revived their interest in Maguire after their move for him a few weeks ago collapsed.

The Hammers saw a £30m bid for the England international accepted but they could not reach an agreement over personal terms.

David Moyes looked elsewhere and sanctioned a deal for Stuttgart centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos.

It was recently relayed that Maguire has softened his stance and is open to a switch to the London Stadium, after previously resisting their overtures.

There were also suggestions that the Irons were no longer pursuing the former United skipper but according to Football Insider, there seems to have been a breakthrough.

Pete O’Rourke explains that West Ham fancy their chances of landing Maguire in these last days of the transfer window.

Talks were held with the Red Devils in the last hours and according to Football Insider, they were somewhat positive.

It must be said that O’Rourke has a mixed reputation and is not considered a Tier 1 reporter, but has certainly broken some big stories. If indeed an exit for Maguire gets over the line, United will be facing a race against time to bring in a suitable replacement.

Players like OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard are some of the names Erik ten Hag’s side have been strongly linked with.

So far this season in games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, Maguire has not played even a single minute of football for United – another clear indication that he is not very highly rated within Old Trafford.

Other than the possibility of the Hammers’ revived interest, only Everton have made overtures, offering a loan in which United would continue to pay 75% of Maguire’s salary.