Why Manchester United are right to target Marcos Alonso



Manchester United are reported to have offered Marcos Alonso a two-year contract as the club continues their hunt for a new left-back. But with other quality options also in the running, why is Alonso the right choice out of the options linked so far?

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both potentially ruled out until November with injury, a new left back has jumped up the list of priorities with the summer window only days from closing.

Diogo Dalot was handed the starting berth in the role on Saturday against Nottingham Forest and played well, as United came from two goals down to win 3-2.

Álvaro Fernández was the only fullback on the bench however. The young Spaniard is appreciated by the coaching staff at Old Trafford but is not considered physically or tactically ready for the Premier League.

He had also been strongly linked with a move to Granada prior to the fullback injury crisis, with Brandon Williams having just departed Old Trafford to rejoin Keiran McKenna at Ipswich on loan.

As such, reports in recent days have indicated United are actively pursuing reinforcements at left-back.

Marc Cucurella and Sergio Reguilón, alongside Marcos Alonso, are said to be the three options Old Trafford officials are exploring. These deals had been thought to just be short-term loan moves however.

As explained by The Peoples Person, United are reported to have offered Alonso a two-year contract. The first of these years would be a loan move, with the suggestion being a second would be on a permanent deal.

Alonso is a defensively suspect fullback but an undoubted attacking force down the left-hand channel.

In his final season with Chelsea (2021/22), Alonso contributed nine goals/assists in the league alone.

Reguilón has accumulated nine goals/assists in his entire Premier League career, while Cucurella clocks in with four goals/assists from his. The contrast is stark.

Part of this productivity stems from Alonso’s ability from set-pieces. With United lacking an effective left-footed specialist for corners and free-kicks, a player with Alonso’s wand of a left foot would be welcome.

The Spaniard also stands 6’2, compared to the 5’8 Reguilón and 5’7 Cucurella. United’s team has grown increasingly smaller under Erik ten Hag and their vulnerability to crosses was evident during Forest’s second goal on Saturday.

And while Alonso’s age – 32 – puts him an unfavourable bracket compared to his Spanish compatriots, his experience relative to theirs is as different as night and day.

Alonso has won the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup at Chelsea, while playing a key role in securing the La Liga title for Barcelona last season. Reguilón has won just the Europa League and Club World Cup by comparison, while Cucurella has won no titles.

Defensively, however, Alonso is lacking. He struggles against direct wingers and his positioning is often suspect.

Yet neither Reguilón nor Cucurella offer any tangibly better forms of defending. In fact, both fullbacks have arguably been dropped from their respective first teams at Tottenham and Chelsea due to defensive weaknesses.

From this perspective, Alonso’s own defensive failings are not the decisive factor they may seem. If every option has issues defensively, should the player with the best offensive abilities not be prioritised?

If United are to target Reguilón or Cucurella they are welcoming aboard players with no outstanding attributes and some obvious weaknesses. If they target Alonso they are at least bringing in a player with some excellent abilities, even if there are known drawbacks.

The decision between pursuing an offensively strong, but defensively flawed, fullback, instead of two all round below-average alternatives, is an easy one to make.

