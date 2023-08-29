Alvaro Fernandez’s Granada loan to be sanctioned after Manchester United bring in experienced left-back



Time is fast running out for Manchester United to fix their injury-ravaged squad which is still lacking in certain key positions.

Manager Erik ten Hag has been asking for a midfielder and attacker since the start of the window but those plans have taken a back-seat following an injury suffered by Luke Shaw.

The England international’s injury is worse than feared and he is set to be out of action till November while backup full-back Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined.

United want an experienced LB

The Dutch manager wants to bring in a specialist and experienced option considering his side’s future challenges in the Champions League.

Ten Hag started Diogo Dalot in that position against Nottingham Forest and while he did quite well, he will be required to man his usual post in the future.

Academy graduate Alvaro Fernandez is the only specialist left at the club after the departure of Brandon Williams to Ipswich Town, and the Spaniard was on the bench against Forest last Saturday.

The 20-year-old shone out on loan last season at Preston North End, where he was adjudged as their Young Player of the Year but Ten Hag still does not feel the former Real Madrid youth product is ready for the step-up.

Even during pre-season, Fernandez’s chances decreased after the established internationals came back and the 20-year-old wants to play regularly.

United open to Fernandez loan

The Peoples Person had reported about Granada’s interest in the full-back and now AS have reported that United are just waiting to bring in a left-back of their own before sending Fernandez to La Liga.

“Álvaro wants minutes and Ten Hag does not feel he is ready, which is why he welcomes a loan. Several teams have knocked on his door, but it is Granada, as AS has learned, the one that is best placed to win, with Getafe also waiting.

“However, the Red Devils have put the operation on standby. The Old Trafford offices are looking for an experienced left-back to reinforce the position and, once the objective has been achieved, to allow the Spaniard to leave.”

There were reports that United were open to a permanent transfer but the Old Trafford club have changed their stance and feel the academy graduate can become a future first-teamer and it will only be a loan exit.