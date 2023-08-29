Andre Onana risks missing Manchester United matches following recall to Cameroon squad

Manchester United first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana could be set to miss out on some crucial matches later in the season after he was recalled to the Cameroon national squad.

Fecafoot-Officiel posted on X a list of the players included in Cameroon’s squad to face Burundi on September 12 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualification game, which included the 27-year-old shot-stopper.

This confirmation comes after The Peoples Person previously reported on another social media post suggesting that Onana could return to his national team after announcing his retirement from international football in December last year.

Onana’s decision to step down from international football came after he had a fallout with Cameroon’s head coach Rigobert Song at the 2022 World Cup.

Song had reportedly dropped Onana from the squad after Cameroon’s World Cup opener due to a difference in tactical opinions between coach and player.

While Onana prefers to come out of his box, push up the field and frequently play with the ball at his feet, Song prefered that the goalkeeper revert to a more traditional role between the sticks.

Although several reports have surfaced since Onana’s retirement suggesting that the player could return to the fold, none of these claims ultimately materialized.

That is until Actu Cameroun reported days ago that the goalkeeper could return to his national team within the coming days following months of negotiation with the government of Cameroon.

The African giants will be relieved to reintroduce Onana to the team ahead of their final AFCON qualifier against Burundi, with both teams tied on points in their group and only one qualification spot available.

Still, this development will be a cause of concern for Man United.

Should Onana be included in Cameroon’s AFCON squad provided they qualify, he is set to miss several United games during what will be a crucial point of the season.

AFCON is set to run from January 13 until February 11, during which time United are scheduled to play four Premier League fixtures and could face more depending on their Champions League and FA Cup journeys.

United will no doubt need to keep an eye on Onana’s availability to determine if another goalkeeper signing may be needed during the January transfer window to navigate this tumultuous period.