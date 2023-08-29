Atletico Madrid back in the race for Man United’s top midfield target Sofyan Amrabat



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is already grappling with mounting injury concerns just three games into the new Premier League season.

On top of that, the squad still has deficiencies in key areas that need to be filled up. With Mason Mount not available for the next few games, bringing in a quality midfielder should be the club’s priority.

However, following Luke Shaw‘s major injury that will keep him sidelined till November, United are prioritising a deal for an experienced left-back at the moment.

Atletico ready to trump United in race for Sofyan Amrabat

However, the deadline of the summer transfer window is fast approaching and this delay could potentially allow other clubs to swoop for their preferred player.

United have been long linked with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat with Ten Hag an admirer of the player, having worked with him back during his FC Utrecht days.

The club had even agreed personal terms with the Moroccan but since then, no progress has been made with United struggling to cough up the funds required to fund the move.

The likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Juventus along with Al-Ahli have all been linked with a move during this window and it seems one of the suitors are ready to come back with a concrete offer.

Amrabat-#Fiorentina, il clima è molto teso. Serve una soluzione in uscita e i viola potrebbero anche abbassare il prezzo. Il #ManUnited non scalpita ma resta un’ipotesi last minute, l’#AtleticoMadrid risale tra le pretendenti. In entrata c’è ancora margine, ma il tempo stringe. — Pietro Lazzerini 🏳️‍🌈 (@PietroLazze) August 29, 2023

As per journalist Pietro Lazzerini of TMW, Atletico Madrid could hijack a move for the Morocco international with Fiorentina willing to allow the midfielder to leave at a discounted price.

“Amrabat- At Fiorentina, the climate is very tense. An outgoing solution is needed and the Viola could even lower the price.

“Man United are not impatient and could still come in with a last-minute offer. Atletico Madrid are back in the race. There is still room for entry for others, but time is running out.”

The Madrid giants had been linked with a move earlier on in the window as well but nothing materialised. Diego Simeone remains an admirer as the club are still looking for quality in the middle of the park.

Amrabat makes perfect sense from a United standpoint

The 26-year-old has not been training with the first team and is not playing, with the Serie A side still waiting for a concrete offer to arrive.

Amrabat would make perfect sense for United after the club struggled with the midfield balance during the opening two games of the season.

Casemiro needs a helping hand in the middle of the pitch, especially in big away games and in the Champions League and the Fiorentina star would be the perfect partner.

However, United’s dilly-dallying could allow Atletico to win the race. Hopefully, United can come up with a bid late into the window and make this a successful transfer window for Ten Hag.