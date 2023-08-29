Barcelona prepared to let Marcos Alonso join Man United due to Joao Cancelo’s imminent arrival



Barcelona are open to facilitating the departure of reported Manchester United target, Marcos Alonso.

Amidst United’s crisis at left-back occasioned by injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, Erik ten Hag has been left extremely short and has been looking around the market for solutions.

Alongside Alonso, United are also considering other options such as Sergio Reguilon, Marc Cucurella, Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently revealed that Cucurella is United’s main target before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

It was indicated that Alonso has no interest in completing a move back to the Premier League and joining Ten Hag’s side.

The Spaniard wants to carry on at the Camp Nou.

However, he may be forced to reconsider his position if a report by AS is to be believed.

The Spanish publication explains that Joao Cancelo’s imminent arrival at the Catalonia outfit is set to render Alonso “expendable.”

Cancelo is only one step away from becoming a Barca player. As a result, Alonso is understood to be on the “exit ramp” and the Blaugrana board are “planning for his departure.”

The 32-year-old is being encouraged to leave due to the high wages he commands.

The Red Devils are not the only ones who have the former Chelsea man on their radar. He also has admirers from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf state has sounded out the player to explore the possibility of getting a transfer over the line.

As per AS, Xavi’s side will make an attempt to offload Alonso and “close his sale” in an effort to balance the accounts and adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations.

