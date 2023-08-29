Chelsea eyeing blockbuster move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho



Manchester United are working behind the scenes on multiple outgoings as well as a few incomings and plenty of drama is expected during the final few days of the summer transfer window.

United are still in the market for a midfielder and attacker and following Luke Shaw‘s muscular injury, the club are also looking at bringing in a specialist left-back.

However, following the big-money acquisitions of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, the club have exhausted their transfer kitty and are waiting for outgoings to raise capital for new additions.

United need incomings, but first need to sell players

The likes of Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, and Donny van de Beek are reportedly close to leaving the club while the futures of both Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are uncertain.

A surprise departure could on the cards if London World are to be believed who have mentioned that following Romelu Lukaku’s departure, Chelsea are eyeing a blockbuster move for United winger Jadon Sancho.

“Lukaku’s exit will now afford Chelsea the space and funds to go all out for another forward player, with Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho amongst the attackers that have been looked at by the Chelsea board.”

Sancho is yet to start a game this season but has come on as a substitute on all three occasions. There were plenty of rumours linking the winger earlier in the window.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and former club Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a swoop for the inconsistent star.

But manager Erik ten Hag is said to still believe in him and reports indicated that unless a mega offer came their way, the Dutchman was open to working with the 23-year-old.

Despite tough times, United will surely not sell Sancho to Chelsea

Not many fans could have envisaged United being open to the prospect of letting the winger leave when they signed him on a £73 million deal two years ago from Dortmund.

But after lighting the Bundesliga on fire, Sancho has failed to replicate the form in his own country and has managed only 12 goals and six assists in two seasons.

Ten Hag has shown remarkable patience with the skilled winger but in a results-oriented business, the manager will be required to make tough decisions moving forward.

Sancho’s time to impress is running out and while United should definitely not strengthen a direct rival this summer, a departure could be on the cards next season if Sancho does not fire this campaign.