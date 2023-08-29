Fabrizio Romano: Man United have reached agreement over personal terms with Marc Cucurella



Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chelsea star Marc Cucurella over personal terms.

Cucurella recently emerged as a target for United following a muscle injury suffered by Luke Shaw.

With Tyrell Malacia also out, it soon became clear that Erik ten Hag needed additional cover in the left-back position.

Earlier today, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that United submitted an official loan offer to Chelsea for Cucurella.

The Spaniard is understood to be Ten Hag’s main target before the transfer window officially closes on Thursday.

Also on the Red Devils’ list are the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Marcos Alonso, Ryan Bertrand and Luke Thomas. Fabrizio Romano has now given an update on United’s pursuit of Cucurella.

The Italian journalist says, “Understand Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Cucurella on personal terms.”

“Green light arrived on player side.”

“Man United won’t negotiate for any other left back now — as they want to get Cucurella deal done with Chelsea ASAP.”

All that’s left is for Ten Hag’s side to now strike an agreement with Chelsea for their full-back.

Last season, Cucurella managed 24 appearances for the Blues in the Premier League, and played 34 games in all competitions.

So far this term, Mauricio Pochettino has only deemed it fit to hand the Spaniard a place on the bench, with England international Ben Chilwell the preferred starter.

Pochettino is open to Cucurella leaving as he also has Ian Maatsen within his ranks. The Chelsea boss is an admirer of the talented Maatsen and at the moment, he is higher in the pecking order than the former Brighton man.

